Pupils in Jarrow hit catwalk to raise funds for outdoor area

Pupils at a South Tyneside school hit the catwalk in a bid to raise cash for a new outdoor classroom.

Youngsters from Epinay Business and Enterprise School strutted their stuff in a summer showcase supported by supermarket giant Asda,

Throughout the event a range of clothing currently available were modelled by pupils.

The fun fashion show was one of a number of ideas put forward by the students as they look to raise funds for a new outdoor area which would include classroom space and amphitheatre-style setting for outdoor performances.

Tracey Tough, ASDA Community Champion, said, “Epinay pupils were fantastic, with some great moves and potential models.

“ASDA supports a wide range of community projects and charities, all very different, from tea parties and now to fashion shows. It’s great for the children to get involved and helping raising funds for all those extra things.”

Epinay have once again been chosen to be part of the store’s Green Token Scheme and will also take part in a bag packing day at Asda Boldon over the summer.

It is anticipated that construction work on the new outdoor area will be carried out over the summer holidays ready for the new term.

Chris Rue, headteacher, said: “We are excited to see this outside area being developed. Is such a difficult space to utilise but, by creating a platform area, it will become a multipurpose place where our pupils can enjoy being outdoors. It’s going to be brilliant!”

The ASDA Community Champions are also working with pupils to give them an insight into the many jobs within an international company.