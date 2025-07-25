QFX set to bring dance anthems to South Shields with daytime clubbing event
Following the success of a daytime clubbing event that saw more than 700 ravers descend on South Shields earlier this year, the team behind the event are bringing another date to South Shields.
On Saturday, August 2, the OZ Reunion returns to the borough with a bigger and louder event, complete with a legendary headliner.
Due to the demand for tickets, organisers have had to move the event to Industry, on Ocean Road, to allow for a bigger crowd.
Headlining the bill are QFX, the 90s dancefloor heroes behind anthems like Freedom, Everytime You Touch Me, and the iconic Children of the Night.
The Scottish outfit promise to bring the roof-raising energy that made them legends of the 90s dance scene.
Event co-organiser and DJ, Steve Pybus, has reflected on seeing QFX back in the 1990s and expressed his delight being able to perform at the event.
He said, “It will be a proud moment to DJ at this event. A capacity crowd is anticipated.
“I was in OZ in the 90s when QFX performed there — they lifted the roof off.”
Fellow organiser Lauren Gibson also expressed her excitement: “I really can’t wait for this. It’s just what South Shields needs — a proper throwback with a proper crowd.”
The event will run from 4pm until 8pm to offer the rising popularity of daytime clubbing, with organisers promising top-tier production, nostalgic music and an energetic atmosphere.
An additional 100 tickets have been made available for the event and they are available at: https://www.fatsoma.com/e/d9ja4by6/qfx-live-oz-reunion-daytime-clubbing.
