RAC issues QR code warning to drivers following parking scam in South Tyneside

Drivers are being urged to avoid scanning QR codes to pay for parking following a spate of scams.

The RAC has issued a warning to motorists to make payments for parking by only using cash, cards or official mobile parking apps.

It warning comes following a number of incidents in recent weeks where fraudsters have been placing stickers featuring QR codes on parking signs in North East locations such as South Tyneside and Northumberland.

A QR code, which is an abbreviation of quick response code, is a barcode which enables people to get fast access to a website or download link by scanning it with their phone camera.

Drivers who have scanned the codes with their phone have been shown fraudulent websites asking them to enter their card details, which have then been used by criminals to spend money from their accounts.

The RAC has urged motorists not to pay for parking by using a QR code. The warning follows fraudsters putting QR codes in car parks in South Tyneside in recent weeks. | Google Maps

Simon Williams, RAC’s head of policy, said: "A car park is one of the last places where you'd expect to be caught out by online fraud.

"Unfortunately, the increasing popularity and ease of using QR codes appears to have made drivers more vulnerable to malicious scammers.

"For some, this sadly means a quick response code could in fact be a quick route to losing money.

"As if this scam isn't nasty enough, it can also lead to drivers being caught out twice if they don't realise they haven't paid for parking and end up getting a hefty fine from the council.

"The safest course of action when paying for parking at a council-owned car park is to avoid using QR codes altogether.

"Most of these councils don't even operate a QR code payment system, so if you're in any doubt, steer well clear and only pay with cash, card or via an official app downloaded from your smartphone's app store."

In South Tyneside, the official parking mobile app is PayByPhone - which can be downloaded for free from your mobile device’s app store.

South Tyneside Council has confirmed that it does not operate any QR code payment system in any of its car parks.

A statement on the local authority’s website states: “We have reports of fraudulent QR codes in our car parks. We do not operate a QR code payment system.

“Payments should only be made by coins, card or the PayByPhone service.

“PayByPhone should by downloaded from your device's app store. Do not download from a link or website.”

South Tyneside Council has urged members of the public to report any QR codes to them by emailing: [email protected].

You can find out more about paying for parking in South Tyneside by visiting: https://www.southtyneside.gov.uk/article/1604/Paying-for-car-parking.