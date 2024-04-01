Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A multi-award winning County Durham spa is launching a brand-new experience which is aimed to lower stress, boost energy and improve wellbeing.

Ramside Spa, which is located within Ramside Hall Hotel and Golf Club in Carrville, Durham is opening a brand-new spa facility named a Frigidarium.

A Frigidarium is a cold bathing experience designed for up to six guests, which can be used after using the heat facilities, swimming or hydrotherapy pools.

Cold plunging is a fairly new phenomenon which has been proven to have health benefits. According to an article from Bupa, cold water therapy can help with muscle stiffness, as well as boosting the immune system.

Spa director of Ramside Spa, Fay Pratt said: “This is a great addition to the spa. Using a plunge pool can lower stress levels, improve concentration and focus, aid the reduction in muscle soreness and boost energy levels.

“It’s great for post workout recovery by helping to regular the heartbeat and kickstarting the body’s recover process.

“We believe this is the perfect addition to our facilities and one which our spa users will really appreciate.”

The hydro therapy pool - the plunge pool will be located next to this.

The Frigidarium at Ramside Spa which will be located near the hydrotherapy area of the spa, will be 5 degrees C.

Ramside Spa have recommended that those using the Frigidarium should start with short sessions of two to five minutes, building up to no longer than 10 minutes. It is also recommended to breathe deeply and slowly, to help induce a feeling of calm.

A post dip therapeutic massage will also help to reduce muscle aches and reduce inflammation, with a range of massages and treatment available at the spa.