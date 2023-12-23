Readers thoughts: Do Yorkshire puddings belong on a Christmas?

We asked our readers if they think Christmas puddings belong on a Christmas dinner.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With Christmas just around the corner, there are so many things to look forward to - Christmas dinner being one.

The tasty turkey, the scrumptious pigs in blanket and fluffy roast potatoes are just a few delights we can expect to see on the plate.

But, will your Christmas dinner feature Yorkshire puddings?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many Brits argue whether they belong on a Christmas Dinner of if they are just best kept for a traditional Sunday roast.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Originating in the North of England way back in the 1700s, the Yorkshire pudding is ‘traditionally’ an accompaniment to the beef roast.

The use of turkey on a Christmas dinner dates all the way back to the 1500s when the birds actually arrived in Britain for the very first time, allowing farmers to preserve their livestock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to tradition, pairing Yorkshire' puddings with poultry is a big no-no but do we always stick to what tradition tells us?

We asked our readers to share their thoughts on Yorkshire puddings featuring on a Christmas dinner.

Many readers simply exclaimed "YES" showing their praise for the Yorkshire pudding and that it does have a rightful place on the plate on Christmas Day.

One reader said: "Absolutely, not an Xmas dinner without."

READ MORE: New care programme launches in South Tyneside

Another reader said: Yes, indeed, for sure! Yorkshire puddings are a must for Christmas dinner."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A third added: Yes! Why put them on all other dinners and not a Christmas one?"

There were very few no's about the Yorkshire pudding being on the Christmas dinner.