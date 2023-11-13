Real Christmas trees near me: Where to get a tree in and around South Tyneside in 2023
Christmas is around the corner, people are starting to think about decorations and these are the top places to get a real tree in the area.
Christmas is drawing ever closer - and for households across the region wanting their festive fir up and decorated with plenty of time to spare before the big day, the search for a real tree has begun.
Where can I get a real Christmas tree?
As far as well-known brands go, both B&Q and The Range are selling real Christmas trees again this year. The former have plenty of types of tree listed on their website priced from £24 up to £119.99 with in-store options also available. The range has four listed trees ranging in price from £49.99 to £69.99.
Dobbies Garden Centres are also a good option for those wanting to pick out their own tree. In addition to offering trees at their sites, the company's website is offering options priced between £49.99 and £119.99.
Those looking to support local businesses can find real trees at the following spots in South Tyneside and neighbouring regions.
Northumberland Christmas Trees
Despite the name, Northumberland Christmas Trees deliver to South Tyneside and specialise in the Nordman Fir and Norway Spruce.
Trees between five feet and 15 feet tall are available with all options available for delivery. Prices start from £44.
Edelweiss Christmas Trees
Over in Whitley Bay, this North Tyneside site claims to have the best cut and living Christmas trees in the north east. Usually selling out each year, trees will be available from Friday, November 24 between 10am and 6pm daily.
Clays Garden Centre
One of Washington's premier garden centres has had deliveries of pot-grown trees throughout the second week of November and is selling them on-site now. The site currently has Nordman Firs available, although they cannot be ordered online.
East Grange Farm
Durham's East Grange Farm is a popular destination at this time of year. After a successful pumpkin patch, the site has changed its focus to real Christmas trees.
Promising fresh trees thanks to new deliveries every week, the site is pairing up with the same North Yorkshire farm to grow their trees.
Northern Christmas Trees
This Newcastle company have been giving the North East real Christmas trees since 1997 and will be returning in 2023.
Prices start from £45 for standard size trees, although tabletop options are also available and trees will be available to buy from Friday, November 17.