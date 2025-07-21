Charlotte Crosby has published her debut novel.

Reality TV star Charlotte Crosby, from Sunderland, launched her debut fictional novel, Lucky Break, on July 17.

Charlotte, who rose to fame on Geordie Shore before winning Celebrity Big Brother, took to Instagram to celebrate the release of her newest venture.

The post stated: “For those of you who don’t know, I’ve done my very first fiction book.

Charlotte Crosby has released her debut novel. | Getty Images for Paramount

“It is fizzing with fun and outrageous sex - the story is as scandalous, joyous and messy as the very best girls’ night out.

“It’s the only book you wanna be taking on your holidays this summer.”

To celebrate the launch of the book, fans of Charlotte can have the chance to meet her at Waterstones in the Metrocentre’s Platinum Mall on Sunday, August 3.

Charlotte will be at the store from 3pm until 5pm signing copies for her debut novel - with tickets on sale for the event now.

Each ticket costs £16.99 per person; however, that does include a signed copy of the book.

Full details, including buying tickets for the event, can be found at: https://themetrocentre.co.uk/whats-on/events/charlotte-crosby-at-waterstones.