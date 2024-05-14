Recruitment event to be held for those interested in a career in children's services

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event will explore all careers available in children’s services.

A recruitment is being hosted by South Tyneside Council for people interested in a career in children's services in the town tomorrow.

The event will offer people the opportunity to come along and talk to the teams, learn about the different pathways into different roles and find out more about the benefits, tailored training and opportunities available at the Council.

Roles are available for those looking for part time and full time work, as well as roles to suit various skills, experience and educational backgrounds.

Teams from across children's services will be on site, including:

Early help

Fostering

Social care

Residential care

Connected care

Childcare

Youth services

Learning and more

The event will take place tomorrow (Wednesday, 15 May) at The Word, South Shields from 2.30pm until 6pm. The event is open to anyone interested in a career in children’s services.