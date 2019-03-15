Red Nose Day in South Tyneside. Amelia. Picture: Amy Griffin.

Red Nose Day in South Tyneside: Your pictures of little fundraisers doing their bit for Comic Relief

You have been donning red noses, colourful clothes and trying out crazy hairstyles in the name of a good cause.

Thousands of people across the country have been doing their bit for Comic Relief, and dozens of you have dressed up to mark Red Nose Day. Here are some of our favourite pictures of your outrageous outfits and fundraising fancy dress.

Red Nose Day in South Tyneside. Jenson. Picture: Becka Lyons.
Red Nose Day in South Tyneside. Harper and Lyle Mack age 5 and 4. Picture: Carly Maddison.
Red Nose Day in South Tyneside. Harper Mack, age 5. Picture: Carly Maddison.
Red Nose Day in South Tyneside. Leon. Picture: Cheryl Clark.
