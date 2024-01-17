Release date announced for season three of Netflix's Sunderland 'Til I Die

The third season of the Netflix's Sunderland 'Til I Die is set to hit screens in February.

It has been announced that the third season of Netflix's popular docu-series Sunderland 'Til I Die will return for its third and final season next month.

Series one and two of the documentary followed the Black Cats' relegation from the Championship and the first season in League One.

Despite the last season first airing in April 2020, fans now only have a matter of weeks until Sunderland 'Til I Die returns to the streaming platform.

The release date for the third season of Netflix's Sunderland 'Til I Die has been announced. Photo: Getty Images.

The date for the third season has been revealed on Netflix as Tuesday, February 13.

A trailer for the final season is yet to be released by Netflix but it is understood that it will consist of three episodes and follow Sunderland's journey out of League One and back into the Championship.

As a result, fans can expect to relive memories of the League One play-off final win against Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley in May 2022.

Many fan faces from the original two series are also expected to make a return for the third and final season.