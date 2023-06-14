News you can trust since 1849
Release date revealed for Newcastle family crime film featuring South Shields-born actor

The Newcastle-based film will be released later in the year.

By Evie Lake
Published 14th Jun 2023, 07:22 BST- 1 min read

The release date for the Geordie film chronicalling Stephen Sayers’ rise up the criminal ranks from Newcastle’s West End has been revealed.

The A New Breed of Criminal was written by South Shields-born actor Steve Wraith during lockdown and is based on the book Operation Sayers.

The story follows the crimes of reformed Elswick criminal Stephen Sayers, played by Wraith, who grew a reputation as one of the region’s most feared crime families of the 1990s.

A New Breed of Criminal was shot across Tyneside and in Tenerife last year.

In an interview Director Richard John Taylor said: “I have been involved in a few crime films over the years so this script really appealed to me on so many levels. It really is ‘Get Carter’ meets ‘Rise Of The Footsoldier’. There was a real camaraderie onset and we were blessed with really talented actors and wonderful locations.”

Stephen Sayers himself worked as an executive producer on the film, overseeing the re-telling of his life.

Stephen said: “It has been a great experience for me being on set and seeing the script come to life. The actors have really captured the characters and I think it will surprise a lot of people.”

A New Breed of Criminal will be released on 11th September.

You can watch the trailer below.

