Remembrance in South Tyneside: Communities come together to pay their respects

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 11th Nov 2024, 16:03 BST

South Tyneside communities have united to pay their respects this Remembrance Weekend.

Services have been held across South Tyneside this Remembrance Sunday (November 10) and Armistice Day (Monday, November 11) to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Communities have held services in South Shields, Hebburn, Jarrow, Whitburn, Cleadon, East Boldon and Boldon Colliery throughout the weekend.

Civic dignitaries, veterans, their families and uniformed organisations and members of the public all joined together to watch the annual parades and for quiet reflection.

Take a look through this gallery of photos from across South Tyneside this Remembrance Weekend.

1. Remembrance in South Tyneside

Communities across the borough have come together to pay their respects this Remembrance weekend. | South Tyneside Council

South Shields held its annual Remembrance parade on Sunday, November 10.

2. Annual parade

South Shields held its annual Remembrance parade on Sunday, November 10. | South Tyneside Council

In attendance at the South Shields Remembrance service at the Westoe Cenotaph was the Lord Lieutenant, Lucy Winskill, and Deputy Mayor of South Tyneside, Cllr Jay Potts, and South Shields MP, Emma Lewell-Buck.

3. Paying their respects

In attendance at the South Shields Remembrance service at the Westoe Cenotaph was the Lord Lieutenant, Lucy Winskill, and Deputy Mayor of South Tyneside, Cllr Jay Potts, and South Shields MP, Emma Lewell-Buck. | South Tyneside Council

Crowds lined the streets in South Shields to see the Remembrance parade.

4. Marching on

Crowds lined the streets in South Shields to see the Remembrance parade. | South Tyneside Council

