Remembrance in South Tyneside: Communities come together to pay their respects

Services have been held across South Tyneside this Remembrance Sunday (November 10) and Armistice Day (Monday, November 11) to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Communities have held services in South Shields, Hebburn, Jarrow, Whitburn, Cleadon, East Boldon and Boldon Colliery throughout the weekend.
Civic dignitaries, veterans, their families and uniformed organisations and members of the public all joined together to watch the annual parades and for quiet reflection.
Take a look through this gallery of photos from across South Tyneside this Remembrance Weekend.
1. Remembrance in South Tyneside
Communities across the borough have come together to pay their respects this Remembrance weekend. | South Tyneside Council
2. Annual parade
South Shields held its annual Remembrance parade on Sunday, November 10. | South Tyneside Council
3. Paying their respects
In attendance at the South Shields Remembrance service at the Westoe Cenotaph was the Lord Lieutenant, Lucy Winskill, and Deputy Mayor of South Tyneside, Cllr Jay Potts, and South Shields MP, Emma Lewell-Buck. | South Tyneside Council
4. Marching on
Crowds lined the streets in South Shields to see the Remembrance parade. | South Tyneside Council
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.