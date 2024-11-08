This weekend marks Remembrance Sunday when the nation falls silent to remember those lost in war.

This year, Remembrance Sunday falls on the day before Armistice Day, which is always November 11.

At 11am on the Sunday the nation falls silent each year, and 2024 is no different. This year, just like most, public transport services are making sure they take time to remember those lost in war.

On both mornings, the Tyne and Wear Metro will stop as an act of respect. The system’s website says: “Trains will stand in stations as we observe a two minute silence to mark Armistice Day and to honour those involved in the two World Wars and later conflicts.

“Any trains between stations at 11.00am will continue to the next station.”

This will occur on both Sunday, November 10 and Monday, November 11.

Are North East buses impacted by Remembrance weekend?

A series of closed roads will be in place this weekend for services and parades across the North East, with bus companies warning services will be impacted.

The 5,, 5A 24, 26, 27 and 50 routes will all be diverted around South Shields with Go North East telling customers to catch their bus from the Interchange or near the Stagecoach Depot.

The 26 and 27 routes will also be moved in Hebburn. The former will operate normal route to Lyon Street then run direct via High Lane Row, Black Road, Victoria Road East and Campbell Park Road while the latter will remain on Campbell Park Road to Hedgeley Road.

No buses will be able to leave Jarrow Bus Station with services 5 and 9 operating to and from the bus stops on Albert Road.

Service 26 will serve the stops on Jarrow’s Albert Road and operate via Hill Street and Palmer Street, omitting the stops at Western Road between Palmer Street and Ellison Street.

Service 27 will serve the stops on Albert Road and operate via Priory Road to Church Bank, omitting the stops on Chaytor Street.

A full list of impacted services across the North East is available on the Go North East website.

Stagecoach has warned services will be unable to use the south end of Westoe Road and Horsley Hill Road, and will be diverted via Chichester Road and Dean Road in the case of service 4, 18 and 30.

Services 1 and 8 will shift to Mowbray Road and Westcott Avenue and Westcott Avenue, Mowbray Road, East Stevenson Street and Imeary Street will be the redirected routes of services 2 and 7. All information can be dound through the Stagecoach website.