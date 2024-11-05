Remembrance weekend: Full list of services being held in South Tyneside

South Tyneside communities are set to come together to pay tributes to the nation’s war heroes.

A number of services and parades will be held across South Tyneside this weekend to mark both Remembrance Sunday (November 10) and Armistice Day (November 11).

As always, these events will see civic dignitaries, veterans, their families and uniformed organisations will join members of the community to gather for quiet reflection.

Councillor Fay Cunningham, the mayor of South Tyneside, has highlighted how important it is to come together for Remembrance each year.

She said: “These events provide an opportunity for people to come together for a quiet and dignified reflection to pay their respects and remember all those who have sacrificed so much for this country and given their lives for the freedom we enjoy today.

“It is also a chance to salute those armed forces personnel who are still on active service around the world today.

“We hope that people will attend one of the many events taking place across the Borough.”

A number of Remembrance services and parades will take place across South Tyneside this weekend. | South Tyneside Council

The full details for services in South Tyneside are as follows:

Remembrance Sunday (November 10):

The parade will assemble on Beach Road, at South Shields Town Hall, at 10.15am before marching along Westoe Road to Westoe Cenotaph for a service at 10:55am. Wreaths will be laid by Councillor Jay Potts, Deputy Mayor of South Tyneside, alongside other organisations and individuals, including the Lord Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear, Lucy Winskell.

Jarrow:

The parade will gather outside Jarrow Town Hall, on Grange Road, at 10.30am before heading to the War Memorial on Station Street. A service will begin at 10.55am where wreaths will be laid by the Mayoress Stella Matthewson ,alongside other organisations and individuals including the Deputy Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear, Jeff Brown.

Hebburn:

The parade will assemble at Hebburn Central at 9.45am before marching to St John’s Church for a service at 10.15am. The parade will then reform at 10.40am and march to Carr Ellison Park for a short service at the War Memorial at 10.55am. The parade will reform once more and march to Hebburn Cemetery for a short service at HMS Kelly Grave. The Leader of South Tyneside Council, Councillor Tracey Dixon, will lay a wreath alongside other organisations and individuals including Deputy Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear, Susan Wear.

Whitburn:

The parade will gather at Whitburn Parish Church at 10.40am before moving towards the Whitburn War Memorial for a service at 10.55am. Councillor Jane Carter, Deputy Leader of South Tyneside Council, will lay a wreath before the parade reforms and marches back to Whitburn Parish Church for a service.

Cleadon:

A service will be held at the Cleadon Village War Memorial, on Front Street, at 10.55am - with Councillor Ruth Berkley laying a wreath.

East Boldon:

A parade will gather at the Grey Horse pub at 10.10am before heading to St George’s Church for a short service at 10.35am. The parade will reassemble and march to the war memorial for a service at 10.55am, where Councillor Judith Taylor will lay a wreath.

Boldon Colliery:

Members of the public should meet at the War Memorial outside of The Shack, in Boldon Colliery at 10.45am, for a service at 11am. The Mayor of South Tyneside will lay a wreath.

The HMS Kelly memorial in Hebburn Cemetery. | South Tyneside Council

Armistice Day (Monday, November 11):

South Shields:

10.15am : St Stephen’s Church, on Mile End Road, will hold a service, where Councillor Sue Stonehouse will lay a wreath.

: St Stephen’s Church, on Mile End Road, will hold a service, where Councillor Sue Stonehouse will lay a wreath. 10:40am: A service will be held at the Merchant Navy Memorial, outside the Customs House, on Mill Dam. Cllr Tracey Dixon will lay a wreath.

A service will be held at the Merchant Navy Memorial, outside the Customs House, on Mill Dam. Cllr Tracey Dixon will lay a wreath. 10.50am: A service will take place at the War Memorial, in South Shields’ West Park, where Cllr Jay Potts will lay a wreath.

Monkton Village, Jarrow:

10.40am: Members of the public should assemble at the Lord Nelson pub before marching to the Monkton Village War Memorial for a service at 10.55am. The Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside will lay a wreath alongside other organisations and individuals.

Road closures

South Tyneside Council has confirmed that a series of temporary road closures and diversions will be in place during the Remembrance services and parades.

The local authority has asked road users to be patient when driving around to allow the parades to take place safely.

Signs will be displayed across South Tyneside to advise motorists of the closures.

History of Remembrance

The First World War ended on the 11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month in 1918, with the first Armistice Day, or Remembrance Day, taking place a year later in 1919.

People all of the world observed a two-minute silence to show their respect and to remember the fallen.

Remembrance Sunday takes place on the second Sunday of November each year to commemorate the sacrifices made by members of the armed forces.

Poppies are traditionally worn as a symbol of Remembrance, something that was inspired by a poem written by Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae, a Canadian doctor, shortly after he lost a friend in Ypres in 1915.

‘In Flanders Fields’ McCrae remarked the sight of poppies growing in the battle-scarred fields.

For more information about Remembrance in South Tyneside, visit: https://www.southtyneside.gov.uk/.