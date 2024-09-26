Renowned South Shields illustrator Sheila Graber completes a mural at a care home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Internationally renowned animator and artist Sheila Graber has completed a mural at a South Shields care home.

Sheila Graber, the animator behind the BBC children’s television series Paddington, has completed a mural at Haven Court care home, on McAnany Avenue.

Sheila Graber has completed work on a mural at Haven Court, in South Shields. | Other 3rd Party

Once she accepted the task, Sheila set out her plan of creating a mural that would cover landmarks across South Tyneside and the wider North East from dawn until dusk.

Sheila has explained to the Shields Gazette where the idea for the mural came from and revealed that it has had its desired effect.

Sheila included landmarks from across South Tyneside and the wider North East in the mural - including South Marine Park. | Other 3rd Party

She said: “Charlotte’s idea was that there would be some friendly well-known landmarks for the residents to see from their beds to help them reminisce on happier times with their friends and family and themselves.

“The great news is that it has worked and I have heard many stories of folks reminiscing about happy days on Marsden Beach with egg and tomato sandwiches or walking their dog on the Groyne.

Sheila's friend, Jen Miller, helped with the artwork. | Other 3rd Party

“I pinched the theme of dawn at the Groyne to dusk at Marsden Rock from the Druids as evidently Stonehenge was built round the concept that we are born into the light and then pass into the dark.

Marsden Rock was another key feature of the mural. | Other 3rd Party

“They used to have a procession ‘From Dawn to Dusk’ to mark a person’s passing and it seemed very appropriate to Haven Court who do an incredible job helping people in their last months of life.”

You can find out more about the work at Haven Court does by visiting: https://www.havencourt.co.uk/.