Rescue team pull woman from sea in pier call out

A woman was taken to hospital after she was pulled from the sea by police and helped by volunteer rescuers.

Northumbria Police and South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) were called to the pier in South Shields just before 10.30pm yesterday after a report the woman was in the water.

The Coastguard service, based in Humberside, had sent out an alert after receiving a report.

A spokesman for the SSVLB said: "The team were tasked by Humber to assist police after a report of a female in the sea next to Shields pier.

"As the team arrived police had managed to encourage her out of the water and we’re escorting away from the beach, we opened our watch house to provide shelter until the ambulance arrived.

"Within a few minutes the ambulance arrived and she was taken to hospital.

"The team were then stood down."

Members of the Coastguard's team were also called to the scene, but the incident had come to a close before they had arrived.

The service has issued a reminder for people to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard in a coastal emergency.