Rescue teams called to missing person search in the South Shields area

Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team was called out just after 1 pm on Sunday, July 18, to assist police search for a missing person in the Marsden area.

Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade and paramedics from the Hazardous Area Response Team were called to the incident too.

The person was located safe and well and handed over into police care after a checkup.

The Coastguard assisted police officers with the search on Sunday.

Detailing the incident in a statement on Facebook, the coastguard said: “Whilst on a local area patrol the full team were paged with Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade to assist Northumbria Police search for a missing person in the South Shields area.

“Coastguard officers met with police officers and paramedics from the Hazardous Area Response Team at Marsden and began an immediate search of the area.

“The casualty was located by paramedics safe and well and after a checkup was handed over into police care.”

