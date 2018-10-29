Rescue teams drafted in as police bring man to safety in cliff top call out

A police officer was kitted out with a rope harness as they helped bring a man to safety during a coastal rescue.

Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) were called to help Northumbria Police after concerns were raised for a man's welfare on the coast at Marsden in South Shields.

A spokesman for Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team said: "The team along with our colleagues from SSVLB were called out by Humber Coastguard to a report of a person on the wrong side of the barriers north of Marsden Grotto.

"On our arrival the police were already engaging with the person.

"It was deemed to set up for cliff rescue at the same time as deploying one of our cliff rescue technicians to get closer to the individual to aid communication.

"After a further few minutes the person asked to speak to the police officer whom he had been engaging with.

"We fitted the officer with a harness and belayed the officer past the barrier in order to be closer to the person.

"After further negotiations the person agreed to come back to safety and into the care of the police.

"With the person safely in the care of the police, both teams were able to stand down."

A spokesman for the SSVLB added: "The brigade was tasked to a person on the cliff in the Marsden area.

"Upon arrival on scene the police were engaging with the person and trying to persuade him to come back to a safe area.

"Brigade members, along with our colleagues from Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team, set up rope rescue equipment in case it was required.

"After around 30 minutes the person came back over the barrier and was taken into the care of Northumbria police.

"The team was then released to pack away the equipment and return to station.

"Remember for coastal emergencies dial 999 and ask for Coastguard."

The incident happened at 8.50am yesterday, but has just been confirmed by the Coastguard teams.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At 8.52am on Sunday we received a report of concern for a man near the cliff edge in Marsden.

"Emergency services attended and located the man. He was brought down to safety a short time after and received support from officers."

Earlier today, the emergency services dealt with a call out to Nose's Point in Dawdon, Seaham, after fears were raised for a man in distress near the cliffs.



*You don’t have to be suicidal to call Samaritans. Whatever you’re going through, call us free any time from any phone on 116 123 (this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find details of your nearest branch.