Residents call for youth provisions on ‘eyesore’ South Shields pub site

Residents have called for youth provisions at the Pickwick Arms site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week, South Tyneside Council confirmed that it had taken control of ownership of the Pickwick Arms - with a look to demolish the former pub and develop the site.

Planning permission has granted by the local authority to demolish the pub, on Dickens Avenue, in South Shields, in 2018 but the buildings owners did not make moves to flatten the derelict pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, the site remains a magnet for graffiti, vandalism and trespassing despite the Council’s attempts to secure the area.

The Pickwick Arms has been taken over by South Tyneside Council, who will now look to demolish the derelict pub. | Google Maps

Councillor Chris Davies, one of the Green Party councillors for the Biddick and All Saints ward, has stated that a public consultation earlier this year revealed local residents would like to see the site used for youth provisions.

Cllr Davies said: “Following the council executing a Forfeiture process, a means available to the council as Freeholder and substantially cheaper the CPO called for by Cllr Maxwell, Cllr Taylor and I held a public consultation on the future for the site back in February.

“The overwhelming response was for youth provision, all options do remain on the table but they remain with the council and welcome further input on the future for the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Looking forward, hopefully the results of the ecological survey mean the council can plan for a blank canvas.”

At the time of writing, there is no timeline for when the derelict pub will be demolished and cleared.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.