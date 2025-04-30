Residents come together as a community garden opens in a South Shields park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new community garden has opened in a South Shields park.

A brand new community garden has officially opened to members of the public in West Park, just off Stanhope Road, in South Shields.

Around 60 local residents joined in the celebrations on Saturday, April 26, at the West Park Community Garden.

The launch event saw families, neighbours and supporters from across the area come together with food, crafts, planting activities and friendly games of bowls.

Local residents have joined together on Saturday, April 26, for the official opening of the West Park Community Garden. | Other 3rd Party

The garden aims to be a place for people of all ages to learn about growing their own food, bring the community together and act as a new way to welcome more people into West Park.

Nicky Gynn, Green Party councillor for the West Park ward, has spearheaded the project alongside David Banks, Trustee of the Allotment and Community Garden Association, and a group of hardworking volunteers.

Speaking after the opening, Cllr Gynn said: "This is exactly what our community needs — a space to grow, to learn, and to come together.

“I’m so proud of the local residents who have made this garden a reality, and I can’t wait to see it flourish.

“Everyone is welcome to come along, get involved, and be part of something positive."

The West Park Community Garden will be maintained and continuously developed by the Friends of West Park & Community Garden.

Nicky Gynn, Green Party councillor for the West Park ward, has spearheaded the project alongside David Banks, Trustee of the Allotment and Community Garden Association. | Other 3rd Party

The group are inviting people to come along to the garden and help out on Wednesdays, from 7pm, or on Saturdays, from 10am - weather permitting.

For more information about how you can get involved with the West Park Community Garden, visit: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1865989117235320 or contact Cllr Gynn via: [email protected].

