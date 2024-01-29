Residents call for action over fly-tipping at empty South Shields property
The empty property has been used as a fly tipping spot.
and live on Freeview channel 276
An empty property in South Shields has caused anger amongst residents as it it is being used as a fly-tipping spot.
The garden of the empty property at Coquet Avenue in Horsley Hill has become a prime spot for dumping rubbish.
The overgrown garden is covered in rubbish bags, boxes and overflowing bins despite no one living in the downstairs flat.
The garden has become an eyesore for neighbours as it makes the area look a mess.
Neighbours are desperate for action to be taken to tidy up the mess and keep the outside of the property looking presentable.
One resident said: "So many people are tired of waking up and this being their view every morning."
A number of complaints have been made to South Tyneside Council to tackle the situation.
A spokesperson for South Tyneside Council said: “This garden has previously been cleared, and we are arranging for it to be cleared again.
“We are increasing patrols in this area, particularly around void properties and will take robust enforcement action where we are able to identify perpetrators of fly-tipping or other environmental offences.
“Members of the public can help by being our eyes and ears and reporting any incidents to the council so we can investigate.
“The Council spends more than £2m a year keeping the Borough clean and tidy and the illegal disposal of waste places an additional burden on taxpayers.“
To report fly-tipping contact South Tyneside Council’s Customer Contact Centre on (0191) 427 7000. All calls will be treated in the strictest confidence. Alternatively Report It online via the Council’s website at www.southtyneside.gov.uk/reportit
Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.