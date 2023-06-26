Residents invited to have their say on ward boundaries for South Tyneside Council

The review, which is being carried out by the Local Government Boundary Commission (LGBC), was launched last month and the public have until Monday, July 17, to let their views be known.

It has been decided by the LGBC that the number of councillors sitting on South Tyneside Council should remain at 54.

However, the review is being held to make sure councillors represent the same number of electors, that ward arrangements help the Council to work effectively and to help the LGBC to draw up proposals to better reflect community identities.

Councillor Joanne Bell, lead member for Governance, Finance and Corporate Services at South Tyneside Council, is asking the public to get involved in the consultation.

South Shields Town Hall.

She said: “The Local Government Boundary Commission wants to hear from local people to help determine their review of the Borough’s ward boundaries.

“Communities are being asked for their views on where they think their ward boundaries should be, where they go in their local area to access local facilities and which areas they identify as their local community.

“We’re just past the halfway point in the consultation so wanted to remind people to take the opportunity to get involved.”

The LGBC wants people’s views on which communities should be part of the same ward, taking into consideration shared facilities, from parks and leisure centres to schools and shopping precincts, or issues that neighbouring communities have in common, such as high visitor numbers or heavy traffic.

Other things being considered include where new housing or commercial developments have changed the focus of communities, or where roads, rivers, railways or other features form as strong boundaries between neighbourhoods.

South Tyneside residents can take part in the consultation via the Local Government Boundary Commission website at www.lgbce.org.uk/all-reviews/south-tyneside, by email [email protected] or by writing to Review Officer (South Tyneside), LGBCE, PO Box 133, Blyth, NE24 9FE.