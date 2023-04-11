Residents’ reaction to vehicle charging point installed in Whiteleas

An electric vehicle recharging point has been installed within the Whiteleas area in South Shields.

Councillor Ernest Gibson whose ward is Whiteleas, uploaded an image of the brand-new charging point to his Facebook page, writing: “Excellent news. New charging point at Whiteleas Way shops and also a number of locations across the borough! A Labour council delivering for our communities.”

However, the news of the Mer vehicle charging points have been hit with a mostly negative response from Whiteleas residents.

The post was shared onto the South Shields in Old Photos group, where many gave their opinion on the installation.

One resident wrote: “‘Rip them all out a load of garbage”. Another resident pointed out the expense of an electric car, writing: “Shame the cars are far too expensive.”

However, some residents were happy with the new installation, with one pointing out where the other charging points are located in South Shields, and another resident writing: “Love Mer charge points usually affordable and so easy to use , most hospitals and business places use these.”

It was also pointed out that parking in the Whiteleas area is short stay - which residents said would not be enough time to charge their vehicle. However, vehicle charging points at The Nook are useful due to longer stay.

Whiteleas Way in South Shields.

According to the South Tyneside Council website , electric vehicle charging points can also be found at Gateshead International Stadium, Hebburn Central, Whitburn, Napier Street in Jarrow, Boldon Quadrus Centre, Winchester Street, Rolling Mill Road, The Dunes, Mill Dam and New George Street.