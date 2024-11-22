Restoration work on South Shields’ iconic Herd Groyne is officially complete

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Port of Tyne has announced that the restoration of The Groyne is complete.

Two iconic South Tyneside businesses joined forces to ensure that the restoration of the Herd Groyne, in South Shields, could be complete.

The Barbour Foundation approached the Port of Tyne, which owns the lighthouse, to offer a generous £100,000 donation to support the restoration work on the nearly 150-year-old lighthouse.

The work addressed much-needed repairs and maintenance, ensuring the lighthouse’s continued operation and preservation.

The project, which was estimated to cost around £250,000, included cleaning, repainting, and fixing minor structural defects.

Specialist contractor TIS Ltd. carried out the work and the Herd Groyne will now return to its role as a vital navigational aid to ensure that vessels have safe passage into the River Tyne.

Dame Margaret Barbour DBE DL has spoken of her delight at being able to help contribute to the restoration of the iconic South Shields lighthouse.

She said: “I am delighted that through The Barbour Foundation, we have been able to contribute towards the restoration of this historic lighthouse.

“The Herd Groyne is one of the North East’s most recognised and unique landmarks; it means so much to all of us at Barbour as the Herd Groyne (or Beacon as we know it internally) has been part of our history and heritage since the company was founded in South Shields in 1894.

“The work that has been done to restore this remarkable lighthouse will ensure that it continues to guide ships into the River Tyne for many years to come.”

Matt Beeton, CEO at the Port of Tyne, expressed his gratitude to The Barbour Foundation for their support in helping to ensure that the work could be carried out.

He added: “We are incredibly thankful for The Barbour Foundation's contribution, which has helped restore this key piece of regional heritage.

“These important works will ensure the lighthouse continues to serve both the community and the maritime industry for generations to come.”