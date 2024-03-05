Restoration work to be carried out on South Shields Coat of Arms
The Customs House has announced that work will be carried out to restore the South Shields Coat of Arms which is located at the front of the building.
Taking to Facebook, the South Shields top theatre venue made a post to inform South Shields residents that restoration work would be carried out to bring the visual design back to its original state.
On the Facebook post, The Customs House explained that the Coat of Arms was located on the The Customs House building, which is Grade II listed.
Local stone mason Kris Tebble from KT Stonemasonry & Restoration LTD has be hired to undertake the work.
The Customs House shared an image of the Coat of Arms current state, as they explained in the caption: “As you can see, the current coat of arms is heavily corroded and all of the wonderful detail has been weathered away.”
The Customs House have recently refurbished their venue, adding brand-new seats to both their cinema and theatre rooms.
The restoration work to the Coat of Arms, which is set to be completed by early spring, was made possible due to funding from the SUEZ Communities Fund.
For more information and for updates, please visit The Customs House website and Facebook page.