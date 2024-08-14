Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This time of year means results day is nearly here, and this is all you need to know if you still want to go to local universities.

The key dates are already stuck in the minds of school staff, parents and students across the North East, but after just a handful of weeks away from the classroom, GCSE and A Level students are already thinking about education once again thanks to the upcoming set of results days.

But what are the dates to remember this year, and what could the next steps be for those getting their results?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When are the GCSE and A levels results days in 2024?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As is tradition, A level results are released earlier than GCSE results this year in order to ensure university-bound students are fully prepared ahead of their move to higher education.

Northumbria University is one of the sites offering clearing places this summer. Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

A level results day falls on Thursday, August 15 this year while GCSE students get their results a week later on Thursday, August 22. How does clearing work on A level results day and when does it open?

Anyone who has second thoughts about going to university and now wants to or didn’t get the results they needed can still get a higher education place.

Universities offer their own clearing services with many already open for students looking to get a place ahead of the 2024/25 academic year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When making a call to a university for clearing, potential students will be asked a series of questions by university staff before likely being put through to a professor who teaches the course they are applying for.

Some clearing processes only require an initial call while others may request a second interview. Whether or not this is needed is dependent on the university and the course itself.

Clearing closes on Monday, October 21 across all UK universities.

Durham University clearing

Clearing at Durham niversity is already open with the education provider’s website offering a full list of available courses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phone lines are already open with potential students able to call +44 (0) 800 987 4120. There is also a web form for those who may not be able to make a call.

The Complete University Guide has Durham ranked 7th nationally.

Newcastle University clearing

On Tyneside, the uni’s clearing hotline is 0800 073 5050 while an online live chat will be available from 8am on results day.

Clearing is now open for the 26th ranked university in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumbria University clearing

Ranked 34th nationally, Northumbria University’s clearing process is now open. The site’s clearing hotline is +44 (0)800 085 1085 which will be open from 8am until 8pm on results day, then 8:30am - 5pm the following day and 10am - 3pm on the Saturday after.

There is also a clearing form available for people who already have their results.

University of Sunderland clearing

The Wearside university hotline is now open, with prospective students able to call 0191 515 3000 to try and confirm a place. Its website has a full list of available courses.

The University of Sunderland is ranked 75th in the Complete University Guide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teesside University

Slightly further south, Teesside University has a course search function on their website to help potential students find what is on offer.

The site also lists the contact number for the university as 01642 738400 while an online live chat is also available.

Teesside University is ranked 100th in the nation.