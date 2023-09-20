Retired police dog searching for forever home after a decade of service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A police dog who spent ten years in the force is looking for a new home after retiring earlier this year.

Seth, a 10-year-old Belgian Shepherd, retired as a General Purpose dog and is now looking for a forever home to deservedly put up his paws and live out the rest of his life as a much-loved pet.

Seth is looking for a forever home after retiring (Credit: Northumbria Police)

Sergeant Adam Fegan, of Northumbria Police’s dog section, said: “Seth is a fit and well dog who has no health concerns other than old age slowing him down a little.

“He still enjoys his walks but doesn’t need mile-long walks – throwing of a ball or taking a nice stroll would suit him down to the ground.

“Seth’s a large dog at 42kg, but is very obedient, walks closely on and off the leash and has a good standard of other obedience. He loves humans and adores a scratch around the ear.

“He’s lived his entire life outside so may take a little adjusting to living indoors. He would be best suited with older children in their teens or a home with no other pets.

“He can be dog aggressive, so would need to be walked in fields or areas with little chance of crossing paths with other dogs.”