Various decorating trends have surfaced on social media, and more people are now looking to revamp their homes.

The rise in popularity of people wanting to completely transform their living spaces has mainly come from TikTok, where videos of people doing DIY projects within their homes have gone viral.

Current DIY trends for homes have included painting radiators, panelling, building media walls to house televisions and upcycling furniture.

Due to the cost of living crisis, those who are re-decorated their homes are mostly looking for affordable ways to do so, keeping within a budget they have set.

One of the most affordable ways to revamp your living space is to upcycle pre-loved furniture, transforming it into a modern piece that can suit your individual interior taste.

We have compiled a list of the four best furniture second-hand shops to visit in South Shields, to find a pre-loved gem in need of a little TLC.

The Groundwork Shop

The Groundwork Shop which is based at the Middlefields Recycling Village in South Shields, recycle unwanted, donated items. The money from the items sold is reinvested back into the local community to improve green spaces and to create better neighbourhoods. They sell a variety of pre-loved furniture items at incredibly affordable prices.

Farplace Animal Rescue

The recently opened Farplace Animal Rescue charity shop , located on Victoria Road is a large shop consisting of various pre-loved items. They also have a vast amount of furniture coming through their doors, from sofas to dining tables and much more. Money from the items sold at Farplace Animal Rescue in South Shields goes towards the registered charity who help and support animals. They are open Monday to Saturday from 9am until 5pm, and 10am until 4pm on Sunday’s.

British Heart Foundation Furniture and Electrical

British Heart Foundation is one of the UK’s most known charities, with various charity shops across the country. British Heart Foundation Furniture and Electrical in South Shields, which is located on Ocean Road specifically sells furniture and electrical items. They are open from 9am until 5pm, Monday to Saturday and on Sunday’s 10am until 4pm.

The Furniture Den

The Furniture Den, which is located on Belle Vue Crescent, which sells a variety of furniture for your home, office and more. Prices are fairly affordable. They are open from 10am until 4pm every day, with the exception of Sundays.