Revealed! The two North East locations ranked as best places to live in the North

Heaton and Whitley Bay have been named amongst the best places to live in the North and North East of England in an annual guide.

The Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide has revealed Heaton and Whitley Bay are runners-up in this year's ranking, with Leeds coming out on top.

Expert judges visited all the locations and assessed factors from schools to transport, broadband speeds to culture, as well as access to green spaces and the health of the high street.

"NE6 is a lively neighbourhood with just the right amount of grit and glamour, characterised by pretty red-brick houses and a strong sense of bohemian café culture," the judges wrote about Heaton. "Three high streets are packed full of independent foodie jewels, including a vegan sushi restaurant, top-notch coffee shops and cocktail bars on Heaton Road.

"Heaton was once the preserve of students; that population endures but graduates here hang around to bring up their children in the terraced former worker’s homes that link the high streets."

And of Whitley Bay: "Last year’s best place to live in the North and Northeast, this Victorian seaside resort has become a desirable enclave for water-loving families who want brilliant schools, great transport links and a chilled pace of life on the golden shoreline. "Whitley Bay High School is getting an upgrade, Newcastle is easily reached by Metro and Park View remains one of the most likeable shopping streets in the land." This year's guide features more new entries than ever with the judges looking for improving locations with a strong sense of community.

Helen Davies, editorial projects director and Best Places to Live editor, said: "These are all places where you can feel grounded as well as upwardly mobile: they have a mature sense of community, lively, supportive high streets and an eye to the future, whether that is eco-friendly measures, transport and regeneration, or imaginative inclusion of new housing. "What makes our guide so unique is that we actually visit all the places we choose and talk to locals to find out what life is really like there.