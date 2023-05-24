Global superstar Beyonce, known for her many hits, stunning vocals and incredible talent, arrived in Sunderland last night to perform her Renaissance World Tour to an almost sold out audience at the Stadium of Light.

The audience was filled with fans donning cowboy hats (myself included - last minute Amazon order), paying homage to Beyonce’s iconic silver cowgirl look from her tour announcement photo shoot.

The first thing I noticed before the show even started was the incredible set, which included a huge stage and various walkways, which allowed each corner of the standing areas to see Beyonce up close. There was also a giant screen, which was used to project amazing visuals and of course, closer shots of the iconic singer.

Beyonce emerged wearing a beautiful light blue gown for her first track of the night, throwing it all the way back to her first album with Dangerously In Love, before going into the romantic ballad, 1+1 - which the crowd belted out with all of their might.

The star was joined by a group of individually talented dancers, who accompanied Beyonce in amazing choreographed routines, while also having a section in the show to show off their unique dance styles.

Given that this tour is specifically for Beyonce’s 2022 album, Renaissance, which includes the UK top ten hits Break My Soul and Cuff It, Beyonce performed the whole album which delighted Beyonce fans. However, for those who enjoy her biggest hits, she made sure to include the likes of Crazy In Love, Run The World (Girls) and Love On Top.

What I enjoyed most about this unbelievable show, was that it was more than just a concert from an incredibly talented vocalist. The production itself, including the visuals, costumes, choreography and live band, provided us all with a mind-blowing experience, and an evening we certainly won’t forget any time soon.

The tour showed that Beyonce is willing to push boundaries, and will put everything she has into every performance. The Renaissance album is futuristic, glamorous, and above all else - different from anything we have heard, and the tour certainly reflected all of those aspects.

My favourite moments, which I would describe as jaw dropping, included Beyonce taking to the stage mounting a ginormous silver horse, and at the end where she floated above the crowd like an angel, wearing a sparkling outfit.

However, the stand-out moment for me was when she performed the 2011 track Love on Top. The chorus goes up a key each time, and Beyonce performed the song almost acapella, before allowing the fans to take the reins and belt the song back to her.

Beyonce performing at the Stadium of Light

Although it may be an obvious statement to make, this tour certainly proved what we have known all along, that Beyonce is one the world’s greatest performers and vocalists of all time.