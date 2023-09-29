Review: Joe McElderry’s Celebrate The Music Tour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I’ve been a fan of South Shields born singing sensation, Joe McElderry since he first appeared on The X Factor in 2009, at the age of 18.

Joe, who beautifully sang Dance With My Father by Luther Vandross to Simon Cowell, Cheryl Cole, Louis Walsh and Dannii Minogue in his audition, sailed through the competition and went on to win the series.

Joe has continued performing since then, and has appeared in various musical theatre and pantomime productions.

Earlier this year, the 32-year-old embarked on his Celebrate The Music Tour, and announced a second leg of the tour which kicked off last night (Thursday, September 28) at The Customs House in South Shields.

I was lucky enough to be in attendance, and thoroughly enjoyed the show, where Joe sang a mix of heart-wrenching ballads to uplifting dance tunes.

He began the show with his brand-new single L.O.V.E, which was released on the same day. The new track is energetic, fun, yet emotional with an amazing positive message.

Joe performed a mix of his own original tracks going all the way back to his debut single, Ambitions to more recently released tracks such as Baby Had Your Fun.

But he also performed covers of classics such as Whitney Houston’s I Look To You and Elton John’s I’m Still Standing, with the latter having everyone up on their feet dancing and singing along.

Those wanting to hear Joe’s winning X Factor single The Climb were not disappointed as he made sure to include it, but he put a disco-dance spin on it, which reflected the artist Joe is today.

There was also a fun section in the middle of the show, where Joe performed songs at random that were not rehearsed, which provided the audience with a hilarious moment as Joe forgot the second verse to Bon Jovi’s Livin’ On A Prayer, and substituted them with his own about performing in The Customs House.

The show was absolutely fantastic. Joe’s vocals were incredible (some of the high notes were literally jaw-dropping) and Jen Stevens who was on backing vocals and piano was equally as talented, and the perfect addition to the show.

But my main takeaway from the performance was Joe’s love for his fans. He interacted with the crowd throughout, and his great personality shone through each song.

Celebrate The Music will continue, with Joe performing in Northallerton, Blackpool, Alnwick, Birmingham, Carlisle, South Shields for the second time and Whitley Bay.