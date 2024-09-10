Rewind to the 90s with these nostalgic photos from a 1997 South Tyneside night out

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 10th Sep 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2024, 22:36 BST

Relive 1997 through these amazing photographs of Venue in South Shields.

Do you remember Venue?

Now is your chance to re-live a 1990s night out at the South Tyneside nightclub and there are faces galore to recognise.

Our thanks go to Wayne Groves for sharing these photos and we hope they bring back loads of happy memories

Were you in the picture at Venue. Photo: Wayne Groves

1. Such good times

Were you in the picture at Venue. Photo: Wayne Groves | Wayne Groves

Another great scene from Venue. Photo: Wayne Groves

2. Let’s hear it for the DJ

Another great scene from Venue. Photo: Wayne Groves | Wayne Groves

A great time in Venue. Have you spotted someone you know? Photo: Wayne Groves.

3. Laughs and lovely memories

A great time in Venue. Have you spotted someone you know? Photo: Wayne Groves. | Wayne Groves

Memories from 1997. Photo: Wayne Groves

4. Best of friends

Memories from 1997. Photo: Wayne Groves | Wayne Groves

