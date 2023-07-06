RNLI lifeguard rescues two men from a strong rip current on a South Shields beach

RNLI lifeguard Matt Johnson was stationed at Sandhaven (Mowbray) Beach, in South Shields, on Wednesday, July 5, when he rescued the two men at around 1.50pm.

It is understood that both men were struggling to get back to shore against the strong rip currents outside of the red and yellow flags.

Matt monitored the men while he was out on the water doing some training, when one of them signalled to him for help.

Sandhaven Beach

The lifeguard said: “The two men were both approximately 500m offshore and were swimming in high waves in the black and white chequered beach flag zone.

“This area is designated to water sports such as surfing and stand-up paddleboarding.

“The first man was out of breath, tired, and couldn’t make it back to the beach.”

The casualty held onto Matt’s rescue board and was aided back to shore; however, in the process of doing so, Matt noticed the second man, who had been swimming near to where the first casualty was.

Matt noticed that the other man was also struggling to stay afloat in the strong rip current so he quickly paddled out for a second time to retrieve him and brought him to an area of water where he could stand.

Both casualties received welfare checks back at the lifeguard unit, as well as being provided with information on secondary drowning and advised to seek medical assistance if they felt like they needed it.

