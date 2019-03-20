Road closure to last for full day in South Shields - transport chiefs announce alternative bus routes

Drivers and public transport users are being warned of an all-day road closure taking place in South Shields this weekend.

Chichester Road will be closed all day between Dean Road and Chichester Place while resurfacing work is carried out.

Stagecoach North East has advised of changes to its services, which must divert away from the area in both directions as follows:

Service 3 from South Shields - will run as normal along Fowler Street and Westoe Road before diverting, continuing via Westoe Road and Dean Road, re-joining the normal route on Stanhope Road.

Service 4 towards South Shields - will travel as normal along Stanhope Road before diverting via Dean Road and Imeary Street, re-joining the normal route towards South Shields on Westoe Road.

Service E6 from South Shields - will run as normal along Fowler Street and Westoe Road before diverting, continuing via Westoe Road and Dean Road, re-joining the normal route on Mortimer Road.

Service E6 towards South Shields - will travel as normal along Mortimer Road before diverting via Dean Road and Imeary Street, re-joining the normal route towards South Shields on Westoe Road.

Stagecoach apologises for any delays or inconvenience caused and thanks customers for their patience and understanding during the works.