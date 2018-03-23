Roadworks latest: Where to expect delays on Saturday, March 24, across South Tyneside

Ongoing and upcoming roadworks across South Tyneside include the following:

Blackett Street/Western Road, Jarrow: Temporary traffic signals for major gas mains replacement works, until May 11.

Western Approach/Jarrow Road/Newcastle Road Junction, South Shields: Lane closures, major highway improvements, until March 28, weekdays, 9am-4pm.

Sunderland Road, Cleadon: Temporary traffic signals, gas mains replacement, March 26 to April 6.

Perth Avenue, Jarrow: Temporary traffic signals, manhole cover repairs, until today, March 21.

Sunderland Road, Cleadon, Moor Lane Junction: Temporary traffic signals, gas mains replacements, April 7-21.

Sunderland Road, Cleadon, Moor Lane to Whitburn Road: Temporary traffic lights, gas mains replacements, until April 21.

A19 Northbound A1231 Hylton Grange To A1290 Downhill Lane: Carriageway closure for carriageway resurfacing, April 8-20.

Western Road, Jarrow: Temporary traffic signals for major gas mains replacement works, until May 11.

River Drive, South Shields: Temporary traffic signals for bridge inspection, March 20-21.

Lukes Lane, Hebburn: Temporary traffic signals for housding reconstruction, until June 4.

A19 Southbound A1290 Downhill Lane to A1231 Hylton Grange: Southbound carriageway closure for carriageway resurfacing, April 22 to May 4.