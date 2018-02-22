Roadworks Round-up: Where to expect delays on Friday, February 23, across South Tyneside

Keep an eye out for roadworks in the areas mentioned below.
Keep an eye out for roadworks in the areas mentioned below.
Share this article

Here is our regular list of expected South Tyneside roadworks covering both today and the near future.

Blackett Street/Western Road, Jarrow: Temporary traffic signals for major gas mains replacement works, until May 11.

Leam Lane, Hebburn: Southbound lane closures, bridge inspection works, March 11 to 13.

Campbell Park Road, Hebburn: Temporary traffic signals, bridge inspection, until March 16, 11pm to 7am.

Hedworth Lane, Jarrow: Temporary traffic lights, bridge inspection, March 3, 11pm to 7am.

Follingsby Lane, Hylton Grove: Road closure, bridge works, until March 4.

Cornwallis Street, South Shields: Road closure, manhole repairs and survey, March 4.

Western Approach / Jarrow Road / Newcastle Road Junction, South Shields: Lane closures, major highway improvements, until March 28, weekdays, 9am to 4pm.

Jarrow Road, South Shields: Temporary traffic signals, tree felling works, until March 2, 9am to 4pm.

Victoria Road West, Hebburn: Temporary traffic signals, gas service connection, until February 28.

Sunderland Road, Cleadon: Temporary traffic signals, gas mains replacement, March 26 to April 6.

Leam Lane, Hebburn: Southbound and northbound lane closures, Sunday, March 4 only.

Whitburn Road, Cleadon: Temporary traffic signals, overhead line maintenance, today, Friday February 23 only.

Whiteleas Way, South Shields: Northbound lane closures, no access northbound for carriageway patching, Sunday, March 4 only, 8am to 6pm.

Nevinson Avenue, South Shields: Road closure, carriageway patching, February 25 only, 8am to 6pm.

Finchale Road, Hebburn: Road closure for carriageway patching, February 25 to March 4, 8am to 6pm.