Roadworks Round-up: Where you're likely to face traffic woes around South Tyneside on Wednesday February 21

...
...

Here is a list of roadworks likely to cause delays on Wednesday:

Blackett Street/Western Road, Jarrow: Temporary traffic signals for major gas mains replacement works, until May 11.


Leam Lane, Hebburn: Southbound lane closures, bridge inspection works, March 11 to 13.


Campbell Park Road, Hebburn: Temporary traffic signals, bridge inspection, until March 16, 11pm to 7am.


Hedworth Lane, Jarrow: Temporary traffic lights, bridge inspection, March 3, 11pm to 7am.


Follingsby Lane, Hylton Grove: Road closure, bridge works, until March 4.


Cornwallis Street, South Shields: Road closure, manhole repairs and survey, March 4.


Western Approach / Jarrow Road / Newcastle Road Junction, South Shields: Lane closures, major highway improvements, until March 28, weekdays, 9am-4pm.


Jarrow Road, South Shields: Temporary traffic signals, tree felling works, until March 2, 9am to 4pm.


Victoria Road West, Hebburn: Temporary traffic signals, gas service connection, until February 28.


Sunderland Road, Cleadon: Temporary traffic signals, gas mains replacement, March 26 to April 6.


Leam Lane, Hebburn: Southbound and northbound lane closures, Sunday, March 4 only.


Whitburn Road, Cleadon: Temporary traffic signals, overhead line maintenance, Friday February 23 only.


Whiteleas Way, South Shields: Northbound lane closures, no access northbound for carriageway patching, Sunday, March 4 only, 8am-6pm.


Nevinson Avenue, South Shields: Road closure, carriageway patching, February 25 only, 8am-6pm.


Boldon Lane, Cleadon: Temporary traffic signals, bridge repairs, until today, February 21.


Finchale Road, Hebburn: Road closure for carriageway patching, February 25 to March 4, 8am-6pm.