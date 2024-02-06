Romantic Valentine's Day Ideas in Newcastle and Shields

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whether you're craving laid-back vibes or daring adventures, leading Newcastle hen party company, Fizzbox has the inside scoop on the most fun ideas and activities to make this Valentine's Day the best one ever!

Celebrate love with good food as you indulge in the charm of afternoon tea! Just imagine tasty bites, sweet treats, tea and coffee in a cosy, romantic setting. Your afternoon tea is the perfect setting for stealing sweet glances and savouring every moment together. Tuck into scones with clotted cream and jam, cakes, sandwiches and more. Elevate your love story with a touch of elegance, making Valentine's Day unforgettable, one delightful sip and nibble at a time. Because nothing says I love you like good food, right?

Romantic ideas for Valentine's Day.

This Valentine's Day, turn up the pampering with a spa day for two! Immerse yourselves in relaxation, from soothing massages to luxurious treatments. Enjoy every moment of self care on a shared journey of bliss, creating a bubble of tranquillity where your love can flourish. Escape the everyday hustle, indulge in rejuvenation together and let the spa's magic revive both body and spirit. Enjoy the swimming pool, sauna, jacuzzi, massage and more. Spoil yourselves because your relationship is worth it.

Indulge in the ultimate Valentine's Day treat with bottomless brunch! You’ll have unlimited cocktails, fizz, beer or soft drinks, paired with tasty brunch dishes, all in a lively and love-filled atmosphere. Elevate your romantic experience with themed brunches like 90s nostalgia, Beyonce, Spice Girls, Mean Girls, Taylor Swift and Britney. It's the perfect recipe for a fun-filled date, where laughter, love and bottomless drinks create unforgettable memories. Cheers to a Valentine's celebration where the drinks are as limitless as your love!

Shake things up this Valentine's Day in Blackpool with a sizzling cocktail making masterclass. Dive into the world of mixology with your significant other, creating tasty drinks that'll make your taste buds dance. Get hands on to create the perfect drinks under the guidance of an expert mixologist, turning your date night into a fun workshop. You might even discover a new talent. Plus, you’ll drink absolutely everything you make. From mastering the art of muddling to perfecting that cocktail shaker shimmy, every moment is a celebration that’s bound to spice up your Valentine's Day.

Trade the candlelight for laughter at a comedy night! Crack up together as hilarious comedians turn your date night into a laughter fest. We all know the good that laughter can do a relationship so bond over belly laughs, snorts and maybe even a few tears of happiness. Comedy nights add a dose of hilarity to your love story, proving that the couple that laughs together, stays together. Elevate your Valentine's with an evening of chuckles that you’ll remember for years after.

Have a big night out with your other half with a bar crawl of Newcastle’s nightlife! Say goodbye to the typical night out hassles and hello to a hassle free, VIP experience. This pass unlocks the doors to the city's hottest venues, from cosy clubs to trendy bars and chic cocktail lounges. With the VIP guestlist pass, the power is in your hands. If one spot doesn't vibe with you, move on to the next. Forget about annoying door fees; this pass covers it all! Travis Group Ltd has done the homework, curating a list of the trendiest places, leaving you stress-free. You're booked into the hottest spots so you can go wild and hit them all or pick and choose. It's your night with your favourite person!

Switch up the romance with a silent disco adventure! For an hour, you’ll go on a musical walking tour led by an energetic guide, armed with hi-tech headsets. Groove together to party hits, sing and dance like no one's watching. Party along the city streets in a symphony of shared beats and laughter, turning the city into your dance floor. Make memories and make this special day in style with this unique, lively experience. Dancing through life is even better when you've got your favourite partner by your side!

Just imagine you and your special someone, nestled in a cosy corner of a buzzing Newcastle restaurant, surrounded by the gorgeous smell of delicious food and the soft glow of candlelight. Valentine's Day is all about indulgence, and what better way to celebrate than with a romantic meal for two? From savouring mouth-watering dishes to toasting with glasses of bubbly, dining out on Valentine's Day is the perfect recipe for love, laughter and unforgettable memories.

This Valentine's Day, ditch the ordinary and dive into an exciting adventure with an escape room. Unleash your combined wit and teamwork as you solve puzzles, crack codes, and navigate through immersive challenges. It's not just a game; it's a thrilling bonding experience that brings you even closer. Unravel mysteries, share laughs and celebrate your triumphs together. Escape rooms turn Valentine's Day into an unforgettable journey filled with excitement and shared victories, proving that love is the ultimate key to unlocking extraordinary memories!

