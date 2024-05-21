Rosie Ramsey opens pop-up Greggs fish and chip shop in Whitley Bay

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Greggs will be trialling the Fish Finger Sandwich and Fish Finger Wrap in selected North East shops.

North East beloved bakery chain Greggs has announced that they will trial a British dinnertime classic, as a brand-new menu item.

Greggs will be launching the Fish Finger Sandwich, in selected shops across the North East from Thursday, May 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sandwich will be made up of a lightly battered cod fillet fish, dressed with iceberg lettuce inside a soft cornered top roll, available with either ketchup or mayonnaise.

They will also be launching a wrap version of the sandwich, named the Fish Finger Wrap, which will also include cod fillet fish, mixed leaves, cucumber and mayonnaise, wrapped in a soft tortilla.

The brand-new menu items will be joining a range of burgers and wraps available at Greggs’ in the hot sandwich range. They will also be available in the hot sandwich deal, which includes any hot sandwich, Southern Fried Potato Wedges or Side Salad, with a cold drink from only £4.95.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To celebrate the launch of the trial, Greggs opened its first fish and chip shop on Whitley Bay’s promenade, with South Shields podcaster and television presenter Rosie Ramsey.

The pop-up fish and chip shop, which was named ‘Finest Catch by Greggs’, gave Greggs customers in the North East area an exclusive opportunity to sample the new menu items ahead of the launch.

Rosie Ramsey, a North East icon and Greggs fan herself, donned a Greggs uniform and served customers through a hatch at the special pop-up launch.

Rosie Ramsey opens Greggs' pop-up fish and chip shop Finest Catch by Greggs.

The brand-new fish finger range will be trialled in 10 shops in North East, ahead of being added to a further 10 shops in June. If successful, the menu items could be added permanently to Greggs’ menu, in shops across the UK.

The first 10 shops to trial the new menu include: