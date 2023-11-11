Rosie Ramsey sends body positive message after Graham Norton appearance
Rosie appeared on the show with husband Chris, to promote their upcoming tour.
South Shields funny woman Rosie Ramsey recently took to social media to send a positive message around body confidence.
After appearing on BBC chat show, The Graham Norton Show, alongside husband and podcasting partner, Chris - Rosie uploaded an image from the show, with a positive message about her outfit choice.
Rosie posted an image of herself and Chris with Graham Norton the other guests of the show, which included Sean Combs (also known as Diddy among other names), Ugly Betty actress Ashley Jenson, actor George Mackay and singer Jessie Ware.
While her caption mostly focused on letting fans know of their appearance, and thanking Graham and the show’s team for having them, a simple sentence from the podcaster about her outfit caught the attention of fans and friends.
Rosie wrote in the caption of the post: “I got my arms out for national television and didn’t die!”
Rosie’s comment addressed body confidence, and encouraged women to feel more confident when it comes to style.
Fellow Geordie podcaster and television personality Vicky Pattison replied to Rosie’s comment about her arms with a compliment, writing: “And what fine arms they are 😂😍”.
Emmerdale actress Laura Norton echoed the words of Vicky Pattison, writing: “Your arms are beautiful”.
Rosie wore a short-sleeved black top with flared velvet leggings for the appearance, which she later revealed via Instagram were from fashion brand, Mint Velvet.
During Chris and Rosie’s appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the pair chatted about their upcoming tour, which is the second live tour they have done together as part of their podcast, Sh**ged, Married, Annoyed.
Their tour will arrive in Newcastle in only a few short weeks (on Friday, December 15 and Saturday, December 16), with both dates completely sold out.
This is the second Graham Norton appearance Chris and Rosie have made together, previously appearing in 2021 alongside Will Smith.
You can catch Chris and Rosie’s most recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show on BBCiPlayer.