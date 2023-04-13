RosieFest 2023: All you need to know about the South Shields festival

RosieFest is a festival based in South Shields, organised by Natalie Lascelles, which has been running for almost ten years.

It will come back with a triumphant return for 2023, with the likes of South Shields based band Rivelino and Two Metres Apart to perform at the event.

RosieFest 2023 will take place at Harton Westoe Miners Welfare, which is located on Low Lane in South Shields, on Saturday, July 1 between the hours of 12pm and 10pm.

Alongside Rivelino and Two Metres Apart, other live performances will be from other North East acts such as The Sound Cartel, Rob Sampson and Jenny Ball. There will also be tribute performances from acts named Common People and Alanis: Jagged Little Pill Live.

Also included in the line-up delivering incredible performances include DJ Ben Marshall, and a special appearance from award-winning drag artist, Miss Tess Tickle.

But music is not the only thing that the families in South Shields can enjoy at RosieFest 2023, as there will also be various stalls including Glitter by Hannah, Abi’s Fancy Dress, Bottle Tombola, and a miniature railway.

There will also be fairground rides, food stalls and much more to look forward to!

Tickets went on sale on Tuesday, April 11 and have been selling incredibly quickly.

Ticket prices are £12 for those aged 16 and over, and £5 for children under the age of 16. All proceeds will be going towards local charities, including Cancer Connections.

To book tickets, please visit here.