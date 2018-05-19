Royal wedding fever at nursery

Wedding fever swept through a South Tyneside nursery as youngsters enjoyed a royal celebration of their own.

Excitement filled the air as those as young as two enjoyed a garden party within the grounds of Helen Gibson Nursery in East Boldon, ahead of the pending nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Helen Gibson Nursery Royal Wedding Party

Teachers Michelle Dixon and Steven Farrer even donned masks of the royal couple to add to the build-up to the big event taking place today.

The celebration was organised by Michelle Dixon with parents contributing food for youngsters to enjoy.

The nursery was also decked out in bunting with children either wearing red, white and blue or a special wedding outfit to attend nursery.

Headteacher Jenny Parker said: “The day has been so much fun. The children all came in wearing red, white and blue or wearing special outfits for the day.

“We have had great support from the parents who have supplied plates of food, so that we can have a garden party for the children.

“All the children know what is happening and who Harry and Meghan are. The day has been such a real success and the children have been waving their flags and having a really good time.

“It just feels like the old jubilee parties and we had such a perfect day for it.”