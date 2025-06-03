RSPCA teams up with Sunderland charity to support South Tyneside pet owners

Several organisations are coming together to support pet owners with the rising cost of living.

The Pet Care Open Day, which is being held in South Shields, aims to help people who may be having difficulty accessing services like microchipping and veterinary care due to the rising cost of living.

The event, which will be held at the Temple Park Centre, on John Reid Road, on July 10, has been organised by the RSPCA’s Sunderland, Hartlepool and South Tyneside Branch, Sunderland-based Pawz for Thought, South Tyneside Council and South Shields’ Vets for Pets.

Pawz for Thought will be providing free microchipping for cats, which became a legal requirement in June 2024.

People will also be able to attend drop-in sessions for dogs offering nail clipping, ear cleaning and basic health advice with a registered veterinary nurse - both of which are free.

Staff will be on hand to give information about how to register to use the RSPCA Sunderland Branch’s pet food bank scheme, which supports people from Sunderland, Hartlepool and South Tyneside, with donations provided by the local community and businesses.

There will also be limited on-the-day veterinary consultations for people on low incomes who have more specific concerns about their pets, which will be available from Vets on The Meowve.

The RSPCA is joining forces with several organisations to host a the Pet Care Open Day in South Shields. | Other 3rd Party

These are being funded by the RSPCA’s Sunderland Branch but must be booked in advance via: https://www.rspca-sunderland.org.uk/ for a donation of £5.

Speaking ahead of the event, Mel Hunter, the RSPCA Sunderland Branch Co-ordinator, said: “From the anonymous data we gather at our free animal welfare clinics, we know there is a real need for more accessible routes to pet care and support.

“The rising cost of pet care means that people are opting to go without themselves, in order to keep their pets fed, and sometimes even turn to ineffective home remedies to treat them.

“This event isn’t just about veterinary treatment, it’s also about providing a listening ear and non-judgemental, open advice and support.

“Pets are the small joys that help people to find purpose, and as owners tell us time and time again, their animals mean everything to them.”

Lorraine Thornton, from Pawz for Thought, has highlighted how important it is for pet owners to have their cats microchipped as soon as possible.

She commented: "The amount of stray, lost and abandoned cats in the UK is at an all time high.

“Many cats come in to us that are sadly unable to be reunited with their families as they are not microchipped.

“We believe that the way to keep your animals safe, and be reunited with them if they become lost - is to have them microchipped."

Councillor Judith Taylor, Lead Member for Culture, Leisure and the Visitor Economy at South Tyneside Council, has stated that the event is close to the values of the local authority.

She added: "The Pet Care Open Day is about more than just check-ups and microchips - it’s about compassion.

“By supporting pet owners on low incomes, we’re putting the values of our Animal Protection Charter into action and ensuring every animal in our community gets the care they deserve."

For more details, including how you can help the RSPCA’s Sunderland Branch, visit: https://www.rspca-sunderland.org.uk/.

