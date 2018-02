Firefighters were called out after a rubbish blaze destroyed a front door.

It happened in Inverness Road on the Scotch Estate in Jarrow, at 10.50pm yesterday.

Officers from South Shields and Hebburn stations rushed out after the blaze spread to the UPVC front door of a property leading to an upstairs flat.

The door was completely destroyed but there was no further damage to the inside of the building.

No-one was in the property at the time of the incident.