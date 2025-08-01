Rugby ball kicked into sea on North East beach found 500 miles away in Denmark

RRC / Bernd Terbeek / SWNS

A rugby ball which was kicked into the sea on a UK beach has landed 500 miles away - in Denmark.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is believed someone was playing with the ball when it got washed away in the North Sea. Strong currents carried it 500 miles before it was fished out of the water by a father and son on holiday in the Danish seaside resort of Lønstrup.

Rockcliff Rugby Club had donated the ball to a communal toy box on Whitley Bay, in North Tyneside, on June 15 so visitors could play beach rugger. Younger club members even wrote a message on the ball, urging people to “Have fun playing rugby”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weeks later the club received an email from Bernd Terbeek, who found the ball while on holiday in Scandinavia. He wrote: "﻿Dear Ladies and Gentlemen. We found one of you rugby balls during our summer holiday in Lønstrup in the northern part of Denmark (app. 20 km southwest of Hirtshals).

RRC / Bernd Terbeek / SWNS

"I went for fishing with my son Hauke when we saw it drifting in the water at the beach. Later on we will give it a try and play with it! All the best for you and a good rugby season 2025!"

Bernd, 49, and his son Hauke, 12, were visiting the town while on holiday from their native Germany. The marine insurance broker said: "My family and me went to Denmark during our summer vacation and found the rugby ball from Rockcliff Ruby club while we were fishing at the beach on 9th of July.

"My son Hauke saw it drifting in the waves and I picked it up. Later on we checked where the rugby club was and were surprised about the distance the ball managed to drift across the North Sea from the British to the Danish coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Google / SWNS

"We will keep it as a memento of our travels and are now fans of Rockcliff.”

The rugby team, who play in the Counties 1 Durham & Northumberland Division, have invited Bernd and his family attend a home game. Bernd added: "For sure we will check the activities of the Rockcliff Rugby Club."

In a statement posted on Facebook, Rockcliff Rugby Club said: "Our little gift to beachgoers in Whitley Bay has gone international.

RRC / Bernd Terbeek / SWNS

“Bernd and his son Hauke were holidaying in Lønstrup, Denmark from their native Germany when they discovered a Rockcliff ball that had made its way across the North Sea from Longsands where it was left for the enjoyment of visitors to the town.

"While we can't condone hoofing anything into the sea that doesn't belong there, it was lovely to hear from our new penpals promising to enjoy a bit of beach rugby."