Runners plan to run two miles for man who died during Great North Run

A group of runners are planning to take on the final two miles of the Great North Run in memory of a man who died during the event this year.

Sam Wealleans, of Newbiggin-by-the-Sea, Northumberland, died after he fell ill during the half marathon.

He was raising money on behalf of Mind, the mental health charity, in memory of his sister Carly and a close family friend.

An online fundraiser had reached £22,400 by Wednesday afternoon, far out-stripping his target of £350.

To commemorate the runner’s life, Great North Run spectators and participants have taken to social media in the hope of a group run to finish the half marathon from the point Wealleans stopped.

In a post on Facebook, his local running group Newbiggin SAS (Sports & Social) Running Group have announced their plans to run 2.1 miles to remember Wealleans.

The post reads: “Sunday 29th September from church point along our Prom @ 11am, you don’t need to run you can walk, it’s a coming together, there are several other groups doing same at same time in different areas for Sam.”

Other runners are hoping to meet in South Shields very soon to commemorate the event.

A social media event page has been created to encourage runners to run 2.1 miles, although plans are continuing to be discussed.

A South Tyneside Council spokesperson said: “We are saddened by Sam’s death and our hearts go out to all of his family and friends at this time.

“It is heartening that people are coming together to finish the run in tribute to Sam.

“As chair of the Safety Advisory Group, we have offered to work with the event organiser, to look to deliver an event of this nature properly, planned and safely in the future.”