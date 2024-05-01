Saluting the 1940's with special event to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A special 1940’s show will be taking place in South Shields this June to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

The D-Day landings of 6 June 1944 was the largest seaborne invasion in history. Along with the associated airborne operations, it marked the beginning of the liberation of France and western Europe.

To mark this pivotal day in history a show will salute all the hard work carried out by servicemen and women during the 1940’s.

‘A Salute to the 1940’s’ organised by Gary Birtles includes tributes to Dame Vera Lynn, Flanagan and Allen, Gracie Fields, South Shields entertainer Colin Bourdiec putting on an act as George Formby and Lofty and Sgt Major held together by warden Mr Braithwate (Gary Birtles).

There was also be a performance (1.15pm - 1.45pm) from local lad Daniel Curry who will be singing classics from Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra.

Entertainer Colin Bourdiec

The event which will take place at Sutton Hall has been given free of charge by manager Kevin.

A spokesman for the event said: “We will be decorating the room with a bit of bunting and will decorate the stage with WW2 settings.

“This is a really fun show and nobody will leave without the feel-good factor.

“The finale to close the show will see all the performers waving flags with Vera Lynn giving us the final song.” The event will also feature a number of raffle prizes to be won.

A Salute to the 1940’s will take place on Sunday 2 June from 2pm - 5pm at Sutton Hall, Prince Edward Road, South Shields.

Tickets for the event cost £11 and can be purchased from Ron Smith by contacting 07701065173.