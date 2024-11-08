Sam Fender has paid tribute to Tish Murtha as he announces his latest single.

Sam Fender has confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that his newest single will be released on Friday, November 15.

Titled ‘People Watching’, the singer-songwriter revealed in a post on Thursday evening (November 7) that the track is about the death of someone close to him.

The post said: “People Watching is about somebody that was like a surrogate mother to me and passed away last November.

“I was by her side at the end, slept on a chair next to her.

“It’s about what was going through my head, to and from that place and home.”

As part of the single announcement, the singer-songwriter paid tribute to South Shields photographer Tish Murtha due to her ‘Boy With Pigeon’, from the series Elswick Revisited, photo making up the artwork for People Watching.

Tish Murtha’s ‘Boy With Pigeon’ will make up the single artwork for Sam Fender’s ‘People Watching’. | Boy With Pigeon (1989) Elswick Revisited Tish Murtha (c) Ella Murtha

A post on Friday morning (November 8) stated: “Thank you for being patient.

“Photo by the absolute legend Tish Murtha, from down the road in South Shields.

“It’s an honour to be able to use her art to help tell the story of the album.”

He also followed up the single announcement post with a simple: “More album news next Wednesday too…”

The single announcement comes just weeks after the 30-year-old revealed that he was going back on tour - with the new single and tour sharing the same name.

Sam will play Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on Friday, December 20, with tickets for the show only available to fans in the North East via a ballot system.