Sam Fender’s trio of “unforgettable” homecoming concerts at St James’ Park gave the North East economy a £16.5 million cash injection, according to new figures.

Around 150,000 fans flocked to see the North Shields singer-songwriter play three sold-out gigs at the home of Newcastle United earlier this month.

New analysis has now shown that the People Watching tour’s arrival on Tyneside helped provide a multi-million pound boost to local bars, restaurants, hotels, and other businesses.

Sam Fender at St James Park | India Fleming

Newcastle City Council, investment agency NewcastleGateshead Initiative (NGI), and business improvement district company NE1 Ltd estimated the economic impact at £16.5 million.

Coun Abdul Samad, the council’s cabinet member for culture, music and arts, said: “Sam Fender, St James’ Park and a sea of black and white made for an unforgettable weekend showing Newcastle at its brilliant best.

“It was fantastic to see such an incredible atmosphere across the city as partners once again came together to show nowhere knows how to put on a show quite like Newcastle.

“Time and again our city region has shown its capacity for hosting such large-scale events, and this is a very welcome boost to our hospitality trade during what are challenging times, and I hope it can help us attract even more incredible events to the North East in the near future.”

There have been concerns over recent months about the future of Newcastle’s famous nightlife, following a wave of bar and restaurant closures – including popular venues like Leila Lily’s, Prohibition, the Earl of Pitt Street, and Horticulture.

Businesses have cited high energy costs, rent rises, and increased National Insurance contributions for employers as among the factors making it a tough time for the hospitality sector.

Ian Thomas, NGI’s chief operating officer, said: “It was fantastic to see every corner of the city bustling and businesses both in Newcastle and Gateshead and further afield benefiting from the influx of fans eager to share this moment with Sam and his band. Animating our towns and cities is key to attracting visitors, particularly those staying overnight.

“We recognise that the trading conditions our visitor economy businesses are facing are challenging and we will continue to work with partners across the region to attract more large-scale events, support local talent like Sam to reach for the stars and ensure the impact of these events is felt long after the final encore.”

The Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday gigs between June 12 and 15 marked the Seventeen Going Under singer’s return to St James’ Park following two huge shows in summer 2023.

NE1 Ltd CEO Stephen Patterson added: “Sam’s sell-out homecoming concerts created an amazing festival feel that engulfed the city, lasting the whole week and beyond. This wasn’t just about the music, it was a cultural moment.

“Sam is a local hero with a worldwide fan base, and the concerts turned the spotlight on the city and created boom time for Newcastle, providing a multi-million-pound boost to businesses, with shops, bars and restaurants teeming with customers all week.

“St James’ Park was the ideal venue for the homecoming hero and demonstrated our ability to put on a great show.

“We need more events of this calibre and are committed to working with key partners and stakeholders to attract new events and visitors.”

