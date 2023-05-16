The South Shields beach received the award from Keep Britain Tidy and will act as a mark of quality to reassure visitors that the beach is well maintained, clean, safe, and meets the highest environmental standards, including tough international bathing water quality standards.

Sandhaven is one of 128 beaches in England to receive the Seaside Award this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Transport and Neighbourhoods at South Tyneside Council, has praised everyone who works to maintain the high standards at Sandhaven Beach.

Cllr Ernest Gibson is pictured with Danny George, Kate Fairley and John Durham from the Council’s beach maintenance team.

He said: “We are extremely proud of our beautiful beaches are delighted that Sandhaven has retained the Seaside Award again this year.

“Visitors to a beach flying a Seaside Award can be assured the space is clean, safe and meets the highest environmental standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The success of Sandhaven meeting the requirements demanded by this award is testament to all those who work extremely hard all year round – staff, partners, businesses and community volunteers – to ensure our seafront is looking great and kept to a standard that keeps people coming back time and time again.

Sandhaven Beach.

“We would urge anyone visiting our coastline to support us by disposing of their litter responsibly and helping to keep it clean and tidy for others to enjoy.”

Seaside Awards are presented to the best beaches in England and aim to celebrate the quality and diversity of the country’s coastline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, Keep Britain Tidy’s Chief Executive, added: “We would like to recognise and applaud all those who have worked so hard to protect and improve some of our best-loved and most popular beaches.

“The collective efforts of beach managers, volunteers, residents and businesses all contribute to the success of these sites in achieving the incredibly high standards demanded.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad